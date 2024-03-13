Oklahoma Youth Expo Organizers Anticipating Thousands Of Attendees, Livestock

Organizers are expecting more than 30,000 attendees, and 7,000 exhibitors traveling to share their livestock from all 77 counties in Oklahoma.

More than 7,000 exhibitors from all 77 counties will compete at the Oklahoma Youth Expo this month, and families from all over the state are traveling to share their livestock.

Rebecca Hudson from Skiatook said she has been showing up at the expo for years, and works on her family farm breeding goats and hogs.

“We come here together as a family, and we put all of our effort in to impact each other and impact the state,” Hudson said.

2024 will be Hudson's last year competing at the expo, but every year Hudson said she establishes new relationships, and leaves with more love for the industry.

“I like breeding, because we can expand swine and basically build the swine industry for more breeding and more market purposes,” Hudson said.

Kass Newell, the director of the Oklahoma Youth Expo, said this event represents the future of Oklahoma.

"They are the ones that will be raising your food, they are the future," Newell said. "They will be the ones that will be farming, raising livestock... working in the industry. The ones that are guaranteeing that you have a meal on your plate at the dinner table"

The biggest event of the expo is the Grand Drive on March 21, when all the winners will be announced.

The event runs until March 22, and is free to the public.