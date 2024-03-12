3 Suspects Attempt Early Morning Robbery Of Oklahoma City Apartment

Police have one suspect in custody, but are searching for two more after an early morning armed robbery.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday police were called to an apartment near Northwest 34th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.

Anthony Edwards says he was inside the apartment when three armed men tried to break through the door.

“My friend came to me and told me somebody was at my door,” Edwards said. “I told him to go open the door, but then they tried to push in through the door.”

Edwards says the situation quickly turned violent.

“They pointed a gun, and from that point on, I don’t remember. I jumped out of the way,” Edwards said.

Oklahoma City Police say another person in Edwards’ home pulled out his own firearm in response, and shot one suspect multiple times.

"At some point they scuffled with one of the occupants of the apartment. When another occupant noticed they were armed," Msgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said. "He armed himself with a gun, opened fire on one of the suspects, striking him multiple times."

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he immediately went into surgery. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

"The other two suspects fled the scene and are still outstanding at this time," Knight said.

Investigators say they don't have a good description, but their priority is catching the other two suspects.

"There's a number of interviews that have to go on to try and identify those involved," Knight said.

According to police, armed robberies tend to be targeted and there is no indication so far that this was a random attack.