OKC Police Identify Man Killed In Monday Morning Hit-And-Run Crash

Oklahoma City police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a man crossing a metro street early Monday morning.

Police said the hit-and-run driver left the scene. Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Jacob Morgan. Investigators have not identified the driver and do not have a description of the car.

A passerby called the police just before 2 a.m. on Monday to the area of Northwest 13th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. The citizen reported seeing the victim on the road motionless. Police said Morgan was hit by a car traveling south on MacArthur and died at the scene.

While investigators do not have a suspect description, they are actively working the area for leads. “Canvassing the area looking for surveillance video and hoping to talk to witnesses,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “This is one of those cases where we certainly need the public’s help.”

Police said most deadly auto-pedestrian crashes happen mid-block where the street is not very lit. They urge the public to always use crosswalks at intersections.

Citizens who witnessed the crash are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line to report information.