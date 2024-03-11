Man Found Dead In Oklahoma City Road, Police Say

One man was found dead along North MacArthur Boulevard Monday morning in Oklahoma City, police say.

Monday, March 11th 2024, 4:31 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was found dead along a road Monday morning in Oklahoma City, police say.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the department received a call at around 1:45 a.m. that reported a person lying in the roadway on North MacArthur Boulevard near Northwest 10th Street

Investigators said they are out searching for cameras which may have seen what happened, but there is no information about a potential vehicle which may have struck the victim.

OCPD said there are no witnesses at this time.
