A lightning strike caused a fire in an Edmond home just 12 hours after the new resident moved in.

By: Destini Pittman

-

A lightning strike in Edmond started a fire in a new home, hours after the resident moved in.

Homeowner Keith Baker says he moved in 12 hours before the fire started in the home

Baker says he was sleeping when lightning struck his new house; it was his fire alarm that woke him up.

The Edmond Fire Department says the lightning hit his roof above the garage, causing the fire.