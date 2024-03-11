2 Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Ended By OKC Police, Metro Agencies

Police arrested two people after a nearly 45-minute pursuit that ended in Jones over the weekend.

Officers utilized Air One and a canine unit to find the two suspects who ran after crashing their car. Police arrested 20-year-old Kari Owens and a 17-year-old.

What started as a traffic stop on Saturday night near Northeast 50th Street and Hiwassee Road quickly turned into a high-speed pursuit.

Police said the pursuit had to be terminated due to speeds, but the suspect's car was spotted again this time near Choctaw. A citizen called the police to report erratic driving.

“Police again attempted to stop that vehicle,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “It fled a second time and led officers on a pursuit out east, passing speed of about 90 miles per hour at some point.”

Officers attempted a tactical vehicle intervention, but it was unsuccessful. Police said the wanted driver hit another car that was on the side of the road.

“No injuries thankfully came from that collision,” said Quirk.

Other metro agencies were involved in the pursuit and stopping it. Officers from the Jones Police Department were able to throw down stop sticks to end the pursuit near Northwest 63rd Street and Henney Road. Police said Owens and a 17-year-old male were arrested after an extensive search through a heavily wooded area.

“One person was spotted in the woods by a canine unit,” said Quirk. “[And] was taken into custody. A second person was taken into custody from another agency.”

Police did not indicate if the car the suspect was driving was stolen or if it belonged to them.