Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting OCU Student

Monday, March 11th 2024, 7:21 am
The Oklahoma County district attorney filed charges against a man accused of breaking into a student's room at Oklahoma City University and sexually assaulting her in February.
Court records say 35-year-old Brandon Barr is a sex offender who pretended to be a maintenance person to gain access to the student's room.
Barr is accused of grabbing the victim and making sexual comments.
News 9 has reached out to the university for comment, but has not heard back.
