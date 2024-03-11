Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting OCU Student

Court records say 35-year-old Brandon Barr, a registered sex offender, is accused of breaking into an Oklahoma City University student's room and sexually assaulting them.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma County district attorney filed charges against a man accused of breaking into a student's room at Oklahoma City University and sexually assaulting her in February.

Court records say 35-year-old Brandon Barr is a sex offender who pretended to be a maintenance person to gain access to the student's room.

Barr is accused of grabbing the victim and making sexual comments.

News 9 has reached out to the university for comment, but has not heard back.