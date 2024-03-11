Special Olympics Oklahoma Hosts 41st Annual St. Patrick's Day Run

Special Olympics Oklahoma is hosting its 41st annual St. Patrick's Day Run in Tulsa on Saturday to raise money for their programming and Tulsa Running Club.

By: News 9

This morning, Special Olympics Events Coordinator Grace Simpson, Special Olympian Madi Madory, and Deputy Chief Brian Jennings joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the fundraising event further.

They are teaming up with the Tulsa Running Club and Runners World Tulsa for a 5K and 1-mile fun run.

Simpson said they are always looking for more volunteers to get involved.

The proceeds from the event will directly benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma and Tulsa Running Club.

Simpson said participation in events like these helps fund their 12,000 athletes to compete in more than 175 different events throughout the year.

For more information on the St. Patrick's Day Run and other Special Olympics events, CLICK HERE.

In-person registration can be done at RunnersWorld Tulsa on Thursday, March 14, and Friday, March 15, during store hours

Race day registration will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, until race time.

Please pick up your packet before the morning of the race to avoid large crowds.

All runners will receive a medal, and t-shirts will be given to the first 1,000 runners.

People can register at https://stpatricksdayruntulsa.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14901

Registration Cost:

$40 (13 and over)

$30 (12 and under)