Kansas Man Killed In Ellis County Crash, OHP Says

A 66-year-old Kansas man is dead after the semi he was driving crashed Sunday morning near Arnett, Oklahoma.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim as George Edward Doan of Dodge City, Kansas.

OHP said he was pronounced dead at the scene on S County Road 175.

Doan was driving southbound when authorities said he failed to negotiate a right curve around 6:50 a.m.. His vehicle went off the road to the left and rolled one-half times before resting on its top, OHP says.

He was extricated by the Arnett Fire Department using the jaws of life.

The preliminary cause of the crash is inattention, OHP says. The condition of the driver before the crash is still under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved.