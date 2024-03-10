Oklahoma High School Basketball State Champions: Owasso Boys, Putnam City West Girls Win In Class 6A

Sunday, March 10th 2024, 2:15 pm
Saturday was State Championship day for High School basketball in Oklahoma.
The best hoopers across the state clashed to claim the title in all classes, with Owasso boys and Putnam City West girls winning their respective 6A classes.
Owasso Defeats Edmond North 57-53 For Class 6A Championship
Midwest City Wins Class 5A Championship 69-66 Over Booker T. Washington
Oklahoma City Douglass Defeats Weatherford For Class 4A Championship, 72-69
Oklahoma Christian School Wins Class 3A Championship Over Millwood 55-50
Dale 3-Peats Class 2A With 63-38 Win Over Pocola
Putnam City West Dethrones Edmond North For Class 6A Championship 41-40
El Reno Completes Perfect Season With 48-41 Win In Class 5A Championship
Bethany Defeats Lincoln Christian 48-28 For Class 4A Championship
Idabel Girls Win Class 3A Championship 64-56 Over Washington
Merritt Wins Class 2A Championship 25-23 Over Dale, First Title Since 1980
