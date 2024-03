Putnam City West took down the two-time defending champs on Saturday in the Class 6A Girls bracket 41-10.

By: News 9, News On 6

In the final minute, PCW was down two before Da'Nae Jefferson hit a layup with the foul. She drained the free throw to give the Patriots the victory.