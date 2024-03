The Dale Pirates with incoming Sooner Dayton Forsythe took down the Pocola Indians for their third straight championship on Saturday.

By: News 9, News On 6

The Dale Pirates with incoming Sooner Dayton Forsythe took down the Pocola Indians for their third straight championship on Saturday.

At the break, it was 25-20 but Dale pulled away as Forsythe scored 23 after three quarters and Dale prevailed 63-38.