All Lanes Of I-35 Opened After 2 Crashes In Logan County

All lanes of Interstate 35 are now open after being closed at United States Highway 77 near Guthrie in Logan County due to a crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Friday, March 8th 2024, 2:04 pm

By: News 9


Due to a secondary crash, southbound I-35 was narrowed to one lane at State Highway 33 near mile marker 157 near Guthrie.

Drivers should continue to use caution in the area as traffic regulates. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
