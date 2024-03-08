All Lanes Of I-35 Opened After 2 Crashes In Logan County

Friday, March 8th 2024, 2:04 pm
All lanes of Interstate 35 are now open after being closed at United States Highway 77 near Guthrie in Logan County due to a crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Due to a secondary crash, southbound I-35 was narrowed to one lane at State Highway 33 near mile marker 157 near Guthrie.
Drivers should continue to use caution in the area as traffic regulates.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
