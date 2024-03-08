Newlywed Couple Heartbroken After Wedding Photographer's Camera Was Stolen

Wedding photographer Robert Jacobs says his camera and all of his gear was taken from the backseat of his car at his Edmond apartment, including an SD card that captured Jeffery and Cheyenne Henderson’s wedding day.

-

A professional photographer is devastated and a newlywed couple are distraught after a camera containing the couple's wedding photos was stolen.

Wedding photographer Robert Jacobs says his camera and all of his gear was taken from the backseat of his car at his Edmond apartment, including an SD card that captured Jeffery and Cheyenne Henderson’s wedding day.

"It was just a hard thing to break, " Jacobs said. "I’ve never had to break anything like that to a couple before."

The Hendersons got married at the end of February, and said they returned from their honeymoon on Tuesday when they received a phone call from Jacobs.

"We lost a lot of memories in those photos and would just love to get that back," Jeffery Henderson said.

A newlywed couple is heartbroken -- all their wedding photos are gone -- because of a thief the photographers camers

The Hendersons got married at the end of February and say they returned from their honeymoon on Tuesday and got the phone call from Jacobs.

Jacobs' cameras, drones and other expensive items cost a total of $9,000, but Jacobs says he just wants to get ahold of those SD cards containing the photos.

Jacobs said he filed a police report and reached out to local pawn shops to see if they had received any of the missing items.

The Edmond Police Department said if you have any information, contact the department as soon as possible.