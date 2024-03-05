Widower Of Inmate Who Died At Cleveland Co. Jail Files Lawsuit Against Sheriff's Office

A lawsuit has been filed against the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and others after the death of an inmate in 2022.

By: News 9

The widower of an inmate who died at the Cleveland County Detention Center recently filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's office and others.

According to the medical examiner's office, Shannon Hanchett was severely dehydrated and died of heart failure in 2022.

The lawsuit claims Hanchett wasn't given medication, and her 15-minute checks were routinely missed.

It also claims Hanchett's low blood pressure wasn't reported.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $75,000 in damages.

Hanchett was arrested in 2022 for charges related to calling 911 with a false alarm and obstructing an officer.

She was then placed in the Cleveland County Jail, where she died 12 days later when police said detention officers discovered her unconscious in her cell.

RELATED:

Inmate Dies At Cleveland County Detention Center; Authorities Investigating

Medical Examiner Releases Report On Inmate Who Died In Cleveland Co. Jail