Medical Examiner Releases Report On Inmate Who Died In Cleveland Co. Jail

The Medical Examiner's Office has released its report on a woman who died while in custody at the Cleveland County Jail.

Norman Police said Shannon Hanchett, 38, was arrested on December 8, 2022, for making false 911 calls and obstructing an officer.

She was then placed in the Cleveland County Jail where she died 12 days later.

The Medical Examiner said Hanchett died of heart complications.

