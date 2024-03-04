Stockyards City Celebrates St. Patrick's Day, Raises Money With Shamrock Shindig

Stockyards City is raising money for several charities with Shamrock Shindig, a dinner and auction that honors John Wayne's eldest granddaughter, who is the 2024 St. Patrick's Day parade grand marshal.

By: News 9

Businesses in Stockyards City are coming together to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and raise money for charity with Shamrock Shindig, which honors a special guest.

The event co-chair Nikki Craven and Debbie Harrison with Stockyards City came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the event.

The event's theme is based on "The Quiet Man" starring John Wayne and Wayne's granddaughter, Anita La Cava Swift, will be the guest of honor and parade grand marshal.

There will be a Q&A with La Cava Swift, a buffet dinner, an exclusive live auction, and dancing to music from the bluegrass band The Bottom of the Barrell.

The Shamrock Shindig is Thursday, March 14th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Petroleum Club followed by a St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 6 through Stockyards City.

Tickets are $150 and will benefit the Center of Family Love, the Toby Keith Foundation, and the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

For more information or to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.