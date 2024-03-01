Movie Man: 'Dune: Part Two'

News 9's Dino Lalli previews Dune: Part Two, coming to theaters this weekend.

By: News 9

The first Dune won six Oscars and was one of the highest-grossing movies during COVID. Writer-Director Denis Villeneuve always wanted to tell this story in multiple parts. And Part Two opens this weekend.

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothee Chalamet. He is trying to unite with Chani, played by Zendaya, as well as the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

A handful of new characters are introduced in Part Two, one of whom is named Feyd-Rautha, portrayed by Austin Butler. Timothee Chalamet talked about a casting session they did on Zoom in June, and Butler’s take on his character caught everyone off-guard. Butler says after reading the script, he knew it would be fun and added that you don’t get to play characters like this every day.

And finally, for many cast members, including Zendaya, it was a chance to return to those incredible sets, which she described as stunning.

Director Denis Villeneuve has said he has plans for Dune 3, but he doesn’t want to rush into making the next installment. So it’s going to be a while.