Salvation Army Training Disaster Prep Volunteers

The Salvation Army said in times of crisis, community volunteers step in to aid their neighbors.

The Salvation Army is training volunteers to help in times of crisis, with over 20 being trained on Thursday alone, the organization said.

The organization said all volunteers are required to sit through a training course before being sent out to help after a natural disaster hits.

One volunteer, Salvation Army community manager Annie Perkins, said the aftermath of tornadoes in Shawnee and Seminole saw immense damage and multiple families affected.

"It was extremely difficult to see the disaster that happened in my own community," Perkins said. "It was very lifegiving to be able to go and serve, and provide hope to those when they didn't know where else to turn."

The volunteers will sit through hours of training and learning about the incident command system and disaster food and service operations.