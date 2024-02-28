Audit Finds Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars Missing From Seminole County Sheriff's Office

According to a state forensic audit, more than $187,000 meant for Seminole County inmates to use at the commissary went missing.

By: News 9

An audit from the State of Oklahoma found more than $180,000 missing from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said an employee who had access to that money was fired, and her case has been sent to federal prosecutors since she is a tribal citizen.

Investigators also said nearly $90,000 related to a Seminole County Deputy Fund was also spent without any documentation.

The state auditor has sent this report to the Oklahoma Attorney General's office.