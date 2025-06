A Norman man kayaks in floodwaters in the wake of flooding brought on by Tuesday's severe storms.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

A Norman man finds a silver lining in Tuesday's severe storms.

Todd Mosely sent News 9 pictures of himself kayaking in the streets just outside his home.

Mosely frequently kayaks, but says this was his first time doing it on floodwaters.

Mosely says he does not recommend the activity to others.