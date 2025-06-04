OKCThunder Films, Prairie Surf announce documentary honoring history of Myriad Convention Center

A new documentary from OKCThunder Films debuting on June 14 works to honor the Myriad Convention Center’s 53-year legacy through personal stories and events. Read on to learn more about the film "INCOMPARABLE."

By: Christian Hans

-

Though demolition is set to begin on the historic Myriad Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City, a new documentary debuting at the deadCenter Film Festival will hope to preserve its legacy.

Produced by OKCThunder Films in association with Prairie Surf Studios, "INCOMPARABLE" tells the story of the building’s 53-year history through personal accounts and defining events.

The film will premiere at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, on the lawn of Oklahoma Contemporary.

The film's creators say the documentary will include several stories spanning the structure's existence, capturing the impact the old convention center has had on the city.

“When it opened in 1972, that building was named the Incomparable Myriad for a reason,” said Dan Mahoney, co-executive producer of OKCThunder Films. “Over the course of a half century, it was home to an incredibly wide variety of entertainment, sports, business, and community events. Along the way, it became more than a building. It became the soul of downtown OKC, particularly in the face of tragedy in April, 1995. We are honored to tell the story as we prepare that site for its evolution into the new home of the Thunder, the new Paycom Center.”

The documentary will include stories such as a 15-year love story that began at a robotics conference, memories of Blazers hockey and the building’s transition into a film production hub for Prairie Surf Studios.

The film will also highlight the Myriad’s role in the aftermath of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, including memories from former Gov. Frank Keating, former First Lady Cathy Keating, and FEMA Urban Search and Rescue workers who found refuge and support at the center during their deployment.

“During my four years at Prairie Surf, I had the privilege of hosting thousands of people through the facility,” Prairie Surf Founder and Creative Producer Matt Payne said. “Many shared personal memories—everything from graduations and conventions to weddings and sporting events. It quickly became clear that this building holds deep meaning for so many.”

The film marks OKCThunder Films’ eighth consecutive premiere at deadCenter. Past productions include "Mr. Thunder"(2018), "Growing Up George" (2019), and "STEPS" (2023), the latter of which won a regional Emmy and earned a national Emmy nomination for best regional documentary.

"We are honored to premiere another OKCThunder Films project at the 25th Annual deadCenter Film Festival," Executive Director Cacky Poarch said. "Our collaboration with the Thunder has been a meaningful opportunity to blend the power of storytelling with the excitement of sports."

---

Watch the trailer for "INCOMPARABLE" below: