Metro high school teacher facing second degree rape charges

Wednesday, June 4th 2025, 10:29 am
An arrest warrant has been issued for a metro high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
According to the Putnam City West High School website, Jacob Doshier is a special education teacher.
Court records reveal the relationship started in January and continued through May this year.
Doshier is facing more than 10 counts of second-degree rape and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.
According to court documents, his bond was set at $50,000.
