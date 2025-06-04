Metro high school teacher facing second degree rape charges

Warrant issued for Putnam City West high school teacher, accused of sexual misconduct with student. Jacob Doshier now facing multiple sexual offense charges.

Wednesday, June 4th 2025, 10:29 am

By: Allyson Luckie


PUTNAM CITY, Okla -

An arrest warrant has been issued for a metro high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

According to the Putnam City West High School website, Jacob Doshier is a special education teacher.

Court records reveal the relationship started in January and continued through May this year.

Doshier is facing more than 10 counts of second-degree rape and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.

According to court documents, his bond was set at $50,000.
