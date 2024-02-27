Local Group Keeping The Art Of Woodturning Alive

The woodworking class at Moore Norman Technology Center learns woodworking skills every day, but today the focus was all on wood turning. News 9's Mike Glover has more in today's Something Good.

By: News 9

The woodworking class at Moore Norman Technology Center learns woodworking skills every day, but today the focus was all on wood turning.

“Our mission is to teach students, basics in construction, especially carpentry and cabinet making,” said Bill Hardy, woodworking instructor at Moore Norman Technology Center.

Today the class had special guest instructors, teaching the art of woodturning. “Turning wood is taking a piece of wood and spinning it and taking a tool and shaping it the way you want it to be,” said Jim Oliver, president of the Central Oklahoma Association of Woodturners.

Making almost anything and everything, from ink pens to crosses, even Christmas ornaments. “A lot of people I run into say yeah my granddad used to do that well we want to keep that going,” said Oliver.

Even with the generation gap, the groups made an immediate bond. “When we were given this opportunity, I was really excited, and these guys, they didn’t fail to meet my expectations,” said Moore Norman Technology student, McKenna Randle.

SOT: Derick Holgerson (student) “After the first class we got, I bugged my grandfather to go get me a lathe, and a couple of weeks after that I got a lathe and got my tools and started turning stuff at my house,” said Derick Holgerson, student at Moore Norman Technology Center. “It’s one of the things the kids look forward to, they enjoy getting to do,” said Hardy.

Most of the wood turning club members are retired and work to perfect their craft daily, a lesson taught and displayed to the younger students. “I thought I was doing pretty good, and then he showed me who was boss,” said Randle.

The woodturners do several demonstrations throughout the year. For information about the club visit www.centralokwoodturners.com.