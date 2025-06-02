Woman celebrates 100th birthday at favorite slot machine

June Dunn celebrated her 100th birthday party, surrounded by family and friends from all over the country, in her favorite place... the casino.

By: Mike Glover

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, turning 100 years old, and for Mrs. June Dunn, there was only one place to celebrate this special day. In one of her favorite places, the casino.

The celebration brought friends and family together from all over the country to celebrate June Dunn’s 100th birthday.

“Well, I lived through the dirty thirties, I lived through the depression, I lived through World War II,” said June Dunn.

Her secret to a long life is to simply not sweat the small stuff.

“Well, you can’t worry about something that you can’t do, you can’t take care of so you don’t worry about it,” said Dunn.

At 100, she reflects on the way things were in the past.

“People are not friendly the way they used to be. You used to walk down the street, and you knew everybody visiting and they would acknowledge you, but that’s not anymore,” said Dunn.

Mrs. Dunn was, of course, was happy to see so many friends and family, but there is a reason we are at the casino

“I’m not doing too well right now, I’m only ten dollars to the good right now,” said Dunn.

Mrs. Dunn hit her favorite machine before the guest arrived and had every intention of getting back out on the floor, where she’ll play all night.

“You mean in the morning,” said Dunn.

She fought it for as long as she could, and even with a room full of guests, she let me know she had some business to take care of.

“Can we go now? Are we finished?” said Dunn.