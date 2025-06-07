Curtains up for a Cure: The Gher family’s fight against Friedreich's Ataxia

Local family host soiree to raise money and awareness about Friedreich Ataxia.

By: Mike Glover

The Gher family has always had a love and a talent for the performing arts.

“I really lived a pretty unaffected life until about third grade,” said 25-year-old Michael Gher.

As a kid, Michael was what his parents described as clumsy.

“Liz and I were both clumsy growing up, and also lacked coordination, we thought that that was normal, he was definitely our kid,” said Eric Gher, Michael’s father.

By fifth grade, his teachers were a little more concerned.

“They told my parents about my lack of ability to keep up with the class,” said Michael.

Eventually, Michael was diagnosed with Friedreich's Ataxia or FA.

“Fatigue and weakness and lots of people have heart problems,” said Michael.

It is a progressive disease that Michael has been fighting for nine years.

“It has progressed now to where I use a wheelchair to get around,” said Michael.

And though the disease has deprived him of his passion for performing, it has ignited a new passion.

“Since my diagnosis, I’ve been trying to do something about it,” said Michael.

“We are hosting the cure FA soiree on Saturday, June seventh At the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City, and this event was born out of our family's love for performing arts and music,” said Michael’s mother, Liz Gher.

This is year eight for the event that has raised thousands of dollars for the FA research alliance.

“People with Friedreich Ataxia are attending from 14 states, 15? Ok take his word for it, not mine,” said Eric Gher.

The dinner event will showcase some performances from some extremely talented performers, and well as expert speakers on the FA disease.

The event will be live-streamed, and there are still a limited number of tickets available, visit www.curefasoiree.org