Nationwide Cell Phone Outage Causes Issues With 911 Dispatch Center, Use Land Line

Thursday, February 22nd 2024, 9:46 am
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is having issues with 911 calls due to the nationwide cell phone outage on Thursday morning, according to a social media post.
In the post, they said if you have to call 911, use a landline or continue dialing until you get through.
They said there could be a 30-second delay in connecting and recommend not hanging up if you do not connect immediately.
