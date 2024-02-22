Nationwide Cell Phone Outage Causes Issues With 911 Dispatch Center, Use Land Line

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that they are having issues with 911 calls due to the nationwide cell phone outage on Thursday morning.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is having issues with 911 calls due to the nationwide cell phone outage on Thursday morning, according to a social media post.

In the post, they said if you have to call 911, use a landline or continue dialing until you get through.

They said there could be a 30-second delay in connecting and recommend not hanging up if you do not connect immediately.