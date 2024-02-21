At the state capitol Wednesday, the House heard a bill that would result in more harsh punishments for child pornography.

Two Bills Tackling Child Pornography Pass Out Of Committee

Representative Toni Hasenbeck (D-Elgin) is hoping to protect private images and prevent deep fakes through the proposed bill.

“House bill 3639 is the result of two interim studies and collaboration with all levels of the legal system and constituents. It changes how we deal with the nonconsensual use of sexual images,” Rep. Hasenbeck said.

House bill 3639 was just one of Representative Hasenbeck’s bills that passed through Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee.

Another bill would expand the definition of child pornography to include computer generated, or AI images, of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

These bills both passed through committee unanimously and are now eligible for consideration on the House floor.