Local Coffee Shop Features 'Cat Lounge' With Adoptable Cats

Don't Stress Meowt is Oklahoma City's first 'cat cafe', which has a coffee shop with an attached lounge with 25-30 adoptable cats.

By: News 9

Don't Stress Meowt is an Oklahoma coffee shop with a twist, 25 - 30 adoptable cats roam the cat lounge within the shop.

The owners, husband, and wife Adam and Michaela Fitzpatrick, said they have great coffee, but their mission is to give back to the community and help cats get adopted.

Michaela said more than 150 cats have been adopted since they opened.

She said $1 for every cat lounge reservation goes towards a different local non-profit they spotlight each month, and they have been able to donate around $16,000.

Reservations are required for the cat lounge, but the coffee shop is open to everyone.

