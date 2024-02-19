Young Family Athletic Center Opened In Norman

The 122,000-square-foot Young Family Athletic Center is officially open in Norman. City leaders cut the ribbon a couple of hours ago for a facility they hope will become a hub for athletics.

The 122,000-square-foot Young Family Athletic Center is officially open in Norman.

City leaders cut the ribbon a couple of hours ago for a facility they hope will become a hub for athletics.

The center is named for Sooner basketball standout and Norman native Trae Young.

His foundation helped fund the center along with the city and Norman Regional.

Inside there will be a sports medicine center, 8 basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, 18 pickleball courts, and two pools.

The city believes the center will also be a draw for those outside of Norman.

Young was in Norman back in November for the unveiling of Trae Young Drive.

The center is located on that drive near the Max Westheimer Airport - on the city's north side.