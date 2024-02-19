Oklahoma City Pair Vandalize Restaurant Over Not Receiving 'Endless Shrimp,' Police Say

After being cut off from an "endless shrimp" promotion, two people began to damage an Oklahoma City restaurant's property and became verbally aggressive with employees, police said.

By: News 9

Two people are being sought by authorities for vandalizing an Oklahoma City restaurant after being cut off from an "endless shrimp" promotion, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a man and a woman were eating at a restaurant near West Memorial Road and North May Avenue when the woman got into a verbal altercation with the wait staff.

According to police, the argument began after the couple were informed the restaurant's "endless shrimp" promotion did not include to-go, and had to be eaten inside the restaurant.

OCPD said the woman then smashed plates on the ground and became verbally aggressive with employees. When one of the staff members called 911, police said, the man tried to slap the phone out of the employee's hand.

The pair then left without paying their bill, authorities said.

OCPD shared on social media Monday afternoon that the woman was identified.