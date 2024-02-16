Monster Jam Returns To The Paycom Center

Tevis Hillis took The Porch to the Paycom Center to discuss Monster Jam, a competition where monster truck drivers compete on skill and racing.

By: News 9

Monster Jam is back in Oklahoma City with an action-packed competition this weekend.

Our Tevis Hillis took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the Paycom Center to talk more about the event.

MJ Solorio, a driver, said he started as a fan and worked to become a competitor.

“It is a crazy ride, and I love every second of it,” Solorio said.

He said there are several events viewers can come out and see all weekend at the Paycom Center.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, events are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the Pit Party opens from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, the event is at 1 p.m., and the Pit Party is open from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information on Monster Jam and how to get tickets.



