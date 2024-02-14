State Lawmaker Fills Bill To Prevent Oklahoma Co. Jail From Being Rebuilt At Current Location

House Bill 3758, authored by Rep. Josh Cantrell (R), would double the distance a jail could be built from a school, eliminating the Oklahoma County Jail's current location from consideration of sites to be rebuilt.

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 6:23 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City metro lawmaker is pushing back on a bill that would keep the new Oklahoma County Jail from being rebuilt in its current location.

House Bill 3758, authored by Rep. Josh Cantrell (R), would double the distance a jail could be built from a school.

That bill would strike the current jail site from consideration.

Rep. Jason Lowe said the bill is an effort to use the current jail property for commercial development.
