State Lawmaker Fills Bill To Prevent Oklahoma Co. Jail From Being Rebuilt At Current Location

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 6:23 am
An Oklahoma City metro lawmaker is pushing back on a bill that would keep the new Oklahoma County Jail from being rebuilt in its current location.
House Bill 3758, authored by Rep. Josh Cantrell (R), would double the distance a jail could be built from a school.
That bill would strike the current jail site from consideration.
Rep. Jason Lowe said the bill is an effort to use the current jail property for commercial development.
