Governor releases new report on mental health funding struggle

As different numbers continue to swirl around the hallways of the state capitol, Oklahoma’s Governor has appointed an independent financial expert to review the situation. On Monday, the first report was released.

By: Matt McCabe

-

Governor Kevin Stitt has released an initial report from the accounting expert he tapped to review the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse’s finances, his office announced on Monday.

Stitt committed to bringing in an independent financial expert on May 2, later naming Greenwell to that role. Greenwell is currently a professor at Oklahoma Baptist University and previously served on the Oklahoma City Council.

Greenwell’s findings suggest 52 areas the department can improve. Most significantly, he recommended:

The agency should hire a CFO and an internal auditor who have significant work experience in public service. OMES-approved accounting systems should be implemented. Utilizing advanced analytics to prevent fraud. Training for ethical conduct and accountability. Developing a real-time dashboard and relying on public reporting to improve transparency.

“No one signs up for a job like this thinking they’ll have to take on decades of financial mismanagement,” Stitt said in a statement in a news release. “Commissioner Friesen has navigated this challenge admirably and has kept me and my team informed every step of the way. Oklahomans will be better off now that we have a handle on this department.”

In his report, Greenwell says that $29.9 million in supplemental funding is needed for FY2025.

A Joint House Committee has already taken the first steps toward approving $27 million.

“This report represents not just a diagnosis, but a turning point,” said Majority Floor Leader Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa. Lawson also serves as chair of the Select Committee to Review Mental Health Finances. “If we are serious about protecting taxpayer dollars and serving our most vulnerable citizens with dignity and efficiency, we cannot stop here. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations in detail as we work to restore integrity, accountability and excellence in a system that touches the lives of thousands of Oklahomans every day.”

The full, 9-page report can be found here.



