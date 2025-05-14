Animal rights groups sound alarm on Oklahoma House Bill 1421, supporters react

Animal rights groups sounded the alarm on Oklahoma House Bill 1421 on Tuesday, while supporters of the bill reacted.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

If passed, only the state government, not city or local governments, would be able to make rules about banning the retail sale of cats and dogs.

In 2021, the City of Midwest City banned the retail sale of dogs and cats that come from breeders. If HB 1421 were to pass, that ordinance would no longer be allowed.

News 9 reached out to the City of Midwest City, as well as its animal shelter. Both declined to comment.

HB 1421, if passed, would fortify the path for commercial breeders to sell in pet stores like Petland around the state.

“A lot of the animals that are raised in commercial breeding establishments, which are commonly known as puppy mills, are raised in very poor conditions,” said Kevin Chambers, the Oklahoma State Director for Animal Wellness Action.

Chambers argued that consumers face health risks when buying commercially bred pets from retail stores, and that there is already an oversupply of adoptable animals.

“In Oklahoma, we are literally a wash in dumped dogs and cats, and people need to adopt dogs and cats from the animal shelters,” acknowledged Chambers.

He added that shelters in Oklahoma are forced to euthanize when they reach capacity, which can happen especially quickly in rural communities.

"Shop, don't adopt."

Another opponent of the bill, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, nicknamed it: "Shop, don't adopt."

News 9 reached out to Petland, but heard back from the Pet Advocacy Network – a group employing an in-state lobbyist in Oklahoma to support the passage of HB 1421.

The Pet Advocacy Network argued that the bill protects consumer choice and access to well-regulated pet sources. The organization criticized blanket pet sale bans as ineffective, citing California’s 2019 ban, which led to a rise in puppy scams and sick pets from unregulated sources.

Animal rights advocates say enforcing existing laws is not good enough.

"Once that bill is reconciled, it will go back to the Senate and the House for another vote,” Chambers started. “It's very important for people that are concerned about animal welfare and community safety to call their legislator and ask them not to vote for any amendment or bill that includes an amendment that would preempt cities from regulating retail puppy sales."

Representative Josh West, who co-authored the bill with Sen. Grant Green, declined to comment. Green could not be reached.