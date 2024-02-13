Want To Learn ASL? Now Oklahomans Can For Free

If you want to learn American Sign Language, now you can for free. According to the Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services, anyone can register for Oklahoma School for the Deaf’s free online courses.

By: News 9

Community outreach courses with Oklahoma School for the Deaf, have eight pre-recorded lessons taught by Jolene Reed, a deaf OSD teacher, according to ORS.

Teacher Reed presents with no audio or voice, ORS shared. Reed signs and points to words, teaching students naturally immersed in ASL, ORS stated.

"These sign language online classes are awesome opportunities to build a strong foundation for communication with deaf and hard of hearing individuals,” Reed said. “You'll gain knowledge of vocabulary, grammar, and contextual meanings in American Sign Language (ASL) and deaf culture. This can serve as a bridge between the deaf world and the hearing world."

ORS shared that the Spring 2024 registration is available now. The ASL lessons were released on February 12.

For more information about Oklahoma School for the Deaf’s online ASL classes, visit https://courses.osd.k12.ok.us/ or email aslclass@osd.k12.ok.us.