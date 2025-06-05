Thunder roster credits success to influence of head coach Mark Daigneault

The Oklahoma City Thunder roster credits the team's success this season to the leadership of head coach Mark Daigneault. Here's what the players themselves say about their coach.

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 8:08 am

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

After the best-performing regular season in franchise history, the Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals.

With Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers set for Thursday evening, there are several ways to credit the team on their success, but as for the players themselves, they give all the glory to head coach Mark Daigneault.

Daigneault has been the head coach of the Thunder for five years now, and the players say they have a special connection with their leader.

"Mark is insane, he's insane in the best way possible," Thunder star and 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. "He is so annoying with how particular he is with, like, little things. He's so focused on the things that matter, and he does not let those slip, no matter what."

Jalen Williams, another star Thunder player who has made a name for himself this season, says Coach Daigneault has developed an understanding and trust with him, along with every player on the roster.

"His relationship with every single player is unique, and I think that's what makes him very special," Williams said. "He's able to get along with everybody in a different way. He does a really good job of understanding what it's like to be in a player's shoes for somebody who didn't play. I think that's very special."

In addition to his connection with each player, Williams said it does not stop Daigneault from getting into the competitive spirit when necessary.

"He's really competitive," Williams said. "He's competitive with coaching, he's competitive with the Xs and Os, and we as players feel that and feed off that."

Game 1 against the Pacers tips off at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paycom Center.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

