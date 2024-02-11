9-Year-Old Hit By Vehicle In NE Oklahoma City Parking Lot

A 9-year-old is expected to be OK after police said he was hit by a car Saturday morning.

Saturday, February 10th 2024, 7:03 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 9-year-old is expected to be OK after police said he was hit by a car Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened near NE 13th and MLK in front of FD Middle School.

Investigators said the victim darted between cars in the parking lot when he was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMSA.

OCPD said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 10th, 2024

February 12th, 2024

February 12th, 2024

February 10th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 12th, 2024

February 12th, 2024

February 12th, 2024

February 12th, 2024