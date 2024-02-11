9-Year-Old Hit By Vehicle In NE Oklahoma City Parking Lot

A 9-year-old is expected to be OK after police said he was hit by a car Saturday morning.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said it happened near NE 13th and MLK in front of FD Middle School.

Investigators said the victim darted between cars in the parking lot when he was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMSA.

OCPD said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators