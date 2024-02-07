Investigation Reopened For Lexington Animal Shelter Due To New Allegations

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has relaunched its investigation into the Lexington Animal Shelter.

An investigation began last year after allegations emerged of neglect and improper euthanasia and disposal.

There was protest when the video alleging abuse and cruelty surfaced in September.

“These animals have no voice for themselves,” Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said.

His office investigated at the time along with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and the case was closed.

“The district attorney indicated that there were no additional charges there,” Amason said. “Even though they have a problem morally with what they’re doing down there, it did meet the letter of the law.”

As Lexington Police Chief Ronnie Johnson sees it, the shelter didn’t just meet the letter of the law but exceeded expectations.

“What was construed to me was that there was no crime committed,” Chief Johnson said. “And that they were actually impressed with how much we were doing with so little.”

However, the case is open again.

“All of the sudden we’re going to reopen this five, six months later,” said Johnson. “I don’t know under what circumstances.”

He believes it has to do with a recent jurisdictional dispute with Cleveland County.

“I’m going to let common sense prevail on that one,” Johnson said when asked whether he believed retaliation played a part.

The sheriff says that’s not the case.

“It has nothing to do with any retaliation. Again these are new allegations that are being brought up,” Amason said. “It’s because of the public outcry. They’ve reached out to me. I have a responsibility to ensure that issues like this are thoroughly investigated.”

The Sheriff's Office says because of the ongoing investigation, it can’t comment about what is happening in the case.

In the meantime, Chief Johnson says he's open to giving any resident a tour if they want to see it for themselves.