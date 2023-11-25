A Lexington animal shelter was under fire for reported inhumane conditions, but today, all animals were out of the shelter-- and some even found a home.

'We Can Grow Together': How Lexington Is Fixing Its Animal Shelter Problem

In September, Lexington's animal shelter went viral. Reports of inhumane living conditions inside the shelter shocked the community into action -- a group of animal lovers made it happen.

“The people matter,” said Sarah Callen, vice mayor of Lexington. “Lexington’s just a title.”

The calm beat of sparse rush-hour traffic is what a person expects inside this one-stoplight town. “There truly is a charm to a small town,” Callen said.

Lexington feels bigger to Callen, “[It’s bigger] in passion to help each other.”

However, Lexington’s name reached new heights for the wrong reason. “Ashamed,” Callen said. “I was very ashamed.”

In September, News 9 heard from former animal shelter employee Brian Osment. Osment sent videos of the conditions inside the animal shelter. “That’s how all of us found out,” Callen said.

Lexington resident Paula Stanford couldn’t believe it. “It broke my heart for them,” Stanford said.

A love for animals burns in Paula’s heart. "If you’re having a bad day -- they’re always there for you,” Stanford said.

For Stanford, that love came from her late dog Larry. “He was there with me through the ups and downs in my life,” Stanford said.

Stanford said people give the word “pride” meaning when they show up for their community when it counts. “Always know what’s going on in your town,” Stanford said.

Stanford didn’t talk about the news – she acted on it. At an October city council meeting – animal advocates and Paula helped form an advisory committee to help these dogs.“All of them are doing great,” Stanford said.

Four dogs are in rescues -- and two have permanent homes.“Change has happened,” said Callen, with a smile. Leaders like Callen acknowledged their problem, so change was possible. “It’s a must for us to have a healthy relationship and grow,” Callen said.

The heart of Lexington finds its rhythm when the people behind its name show up together. “I want to grow with them,” Callen said. “We can grow together.”