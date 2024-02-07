How Will The Chiefs Vs. 49ers Game Affect The U.S. Economy?

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, a record 200 million adults in the United States are expected to watch the Chiefs take on the 49ers on Sunday. News studies reveal how the game will affect the economy.

A record 200 million adults in the United States are expected to tune into the Super Bowl this weekend, according to a new survey from the National Retail Federation.

Those who plan to watch the big game are expected to spend more than $17 billion on food, drinks, and decorations.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also projects the big game will generate $500 million for the Las Vegas economy, where the game is being played.

