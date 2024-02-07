How Will The Chiefs Vs. 49ers Game Affect The U.S. Economy?

Wednesday, February 7th 2024, 11:02 am
A record 200 million adults in the United States are expected to tune into the Super Bowl this weekend, according to a new survey from the National Retail Federation.
Those who plan to watch the big game are expected to spend more than $17 billion on food, drinks, and decorations.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also projects the big game will generate $500 million for the Las Vegas economy, where the game is being played.
Super Bowl 58 can be watched on News 9 on Sunday, Feb. 11th. Kickoff is at 5:30.
