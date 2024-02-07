How Will The Chiefs Vs. 49ers Game Affect The U.S. Economy?

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, a record 200 million adults in the United States are expected to watch the Chiefs take on the 49ers on Sunday. News studies reveal how the game will affect the economy.

Wednesday, February 7th 2024, 11:02 am

By: News 9


A record 200 million adults in the United States are expected to tune into the Super Bowl this weekend, according to a new survey from the National Retail Federation.

Those who plan to watch the big game are expected to spend more than $17 billion on food, drinks, and decorations.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also projects the big game will generate $500 million for the Las Vegas economy, where the game is being played. 

Super Bowl 58 can be watched on News 9 on Sunday, Feb. 11th. Kickoff is at 5:30.


