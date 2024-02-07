Feb. 12 To Be Recognized As Black History Day At Oklahoma Capitol

Black History Day will be recognized at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Monday. Representative Jason Lowe is leading the event and joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with the keynote speaker, Marilyn Luper Hildreth.

By: News 9

Monday, February 12, will be recognized as Black History Day at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Representative Jason Lowe is leading the event and joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch along with the keynote speaker, Marilyn Luper Hildreth.

Lowe said the event is supposed to highlight and celebrate black history in Oklahoma, and he hopes it will teach new generations about black history.

“We celebrate our history; we all get together. It's an event to celebrate the rich history, which is African American history,” Lowe said.

Hildreth said she hopes people leave the event knowing that all history has intertwined to bring us where we are today.

“The beauty of America lies in the diversity of its people,” Hildreth said. “I want the kids to understand that Black history is white history, white History is Indian history, and on and on and on because it takes all of us.”

Hildreth is the daughter of Clara Luper, a pioneering leader in the American and Oklahoman Civil Rights Movement.

Hildreth said she wishes her mom could see how far America has come but also said changes still need to be made.

“We are continuously fighting and struggling, but we’re hanging on,” Hildreth said.

The event honoring Black History Day in Oklahoma is on Feb. 12 at the state Capitol from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.