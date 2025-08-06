YMCA opens Thurman Family Pickleball Center with 8 covered courts

The Thurman Family Pickleball Facility has eight courts offering lessons, league play, and open court play.

By: Addie Crawford

-

The YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City opened the Thurman Family Pickleball Center on August 1st, 2025.

It's an outdoor pickleball complex at the Earlywine Park YMCA.

The 8-court, 15,600 square-foot covered facility is designed for players of all ages and skill levels to provide a vibrant new space to enjoy one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports.

The Thurman Family Pickleball Center will offer lessons, league play, and open court play, creating opportunities for both recreational and competitive players to improve their game, stay active and connect with others.

You can visit the center at 11801 S May Avenue in Oklahoma City.