Oklahoma’s Own Toby Keith Leaves Behind Legacy Helping Children With Cancer

On Tuesday, fans around the world mourned the death of Oklahoma's own, Toby Keith. He sold millions of albums hit number one 20 times, and has his name in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In an exclusive interview with News 9’s Robin Marsh, Keith talked about his battle with cancer. He also said his proudest achievement was his work serving children battling cancer.

He said he wanted his foundation's care for children to continue long after his life. As people reflect on memories of Keith’s life, the evidence of his passion to help people rests on Oklahoma City's Eighth Street. “The first thing I thought of when I got cancer is who is gonna take care of the Korral,” said Kieth during a sit-down interview with News 9 last month.

Toby Keith left his mark at the top of the country music charts, but he carried a passion in his heart for helping children with cancer. “I’ve got the best resources in the world,” Keith said. “Most people don’t have those connections and resources.”

Since 2006, the Toby Keith Foundation has raised money for families. Keith said they raised $2 million in one night last year.

In 2014, the foundation opened the OK Kids Korral to offer families a place to stay for free when they visit OKC for doctors' visits. “We do three hundred families a year,” Keith said. “It’s Ritz Carlton meets Disney World.”

OK Kids Korral is a space to bring families together. “There’s our calling,” Keith said.

His mission and his care for children live on because of what he left behind. “Never give up,” said Keith, speaking to people fighting cancer. “[The OK Kids Korral is] my best gift that I’ve ever given to the world.”

News 9 contacted the Toby Keith Foundation for their thoughts on Keith’s impact. The foundation said it respects the privacy of Keith’s family.

