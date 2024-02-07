Toby Keith Talks About Cancer Battle, Faith (Full Interview)

Robin Marsh talked with Oklahoma country music legend Toby Keith late in 2023 about his career, his cancer battle, his faith, and even a jingle he recorded for the station some 30 years ago.

Toby passed away on Feb. 5, 2024, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and his millions of fans across the world.