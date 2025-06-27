Metro boy seizes memorable memento from Thunder star Chet Holmgren

Thunder fans are still riding the high of the championship win and parade. A metro 11-year-old is one of them. Mason Montgomery shared an up-close experience with his favorite OKC Thunder player, even taking away a special memento.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

“I realized it was Chet,” said Mason Montgomery, Thunder fan. “I was trying to show him my jersey but it got caught on the fence.”

Matt Montgomery was standing behind his son when he had to suddenly look up.

“When you realize Chet Holmgren is standing in front of you, you gotta look up,” said Matt Montgomery, father.

What happened next was a surprise to the 11-year-old and his best friend Crosby Dearle.

“I see him with a hat in his hand and then he takes mine, I’m like OK,” said Montgomery. “And then he puts one on my head and I’m like yeah!”

His friend also got caught up in the excitement.

“I was really excited for my friend, happy for him,” said Crosby Dearle, friend. “So, I just started to celebrate with him.”

Montgomery can add the new hat to his growing Thunder memorabilia collection his dad said started before he was born.

“We specifically chose the Integris facility for him to be born so he could get the Thunder birth package,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery has outgrown the Thunder onesies and into a full-fledged fan for life, making his father proud. Montgomery said experiencing the parade with his son was a once in a lifetime memory.

“They’re standing in front of you having a blast,” said Montgomery. “It’s hard to explain because your emotions are going nuts because it’s such a great for Oklahoma City, great time for the Thunder.”

The boys are already making predictions for next season.

“I think we make it to the finals and win in 6,” said Montgomery.

Dearle is also confident in another championship win.

“We will sweep the NBA finals,” said Dearle.

The Montgomery family is not shy about their love for the Thunder. In fact, Montgomery and his wife had Rumble as the ring bearer at their wedding in 2012.