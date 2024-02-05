1 Injured After SW OKC Accidental Shooting, Police Say

One person is injured after what police are calling an accidental shooting in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police say they're still investigating how the shooting happened but are urging gun owners to treat all guns as if they were loaded.

-

One person is injured after what police are calling an accidental shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say they're still investigating how the shooting happened but are urging gun owners to treat all guns as if they were loaded.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. on Sunday at a home near Southwest 67th Street and Western Avenue.

When they got there, they found the alleged shooter and one person who had been shot in the stomach.

SGT. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police stated, "This person had been displaying a firearm to a family member’ […] ‘The family member did not know it was loaded."

Officers say that person was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

They say instances like these can easily be avoided, and that people should always assume a firearm is loaded.

Officers say it's unclear if the gun was holstered or not leading up to the shooting.

The alleged shooter however was taken in for questioning but was not arrested.