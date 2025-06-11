Second Level I Trauma Center set to open in Oklahoma. 'Minutes matter when lives are on the line.'

Oklahoma lawmakers have approved $8 million in state funding to establish a second Level I Trauma Center at St. Francis Health System in Tulsa, expanding access to advanced emergency care for Eastern Oklahoma.

By: Haley Hetrick

-

State lawmakers approve state funding to greenlight the second Level I trauma center in Oklahoma, at St. Francis Health System.

Legislation to fund Level 1 Trauma Center:

Two budget bills, HB 2784 and HB 2793, will officially create a public-private partnership to develop a Level I Trauma Center serving Eastern Oklahoma. Both measures became law on May 29 without the Governor’s signature.

“By setting aside $8 million dollars we're able to draw down $22 million dollars in additional federal funds to go to do this,” said House Speaker Kyle Hilbert.

>> Tulsa moves closer to Level 1 trauma center with new law

Level I Trauma Center Qualifications:

A hospital must receive a designation from both the state and American College of Surgeons to become a Level I Trauma Center.

Comprehensive Trauma Care:

Level I centers must be able to provide comprehensive care for all types of trauma injuries, from prevention to rehabilitation.

Adequate Resources and Personnel:

This includes 24-hour in-house coverage by general surgeons and prompt access to specialists like orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, and critical care.

Research and Education:

Level I centers are expected to be research and teaching facilities, contributing to the advancement of trauma care through research and education.

System Leadership:

Level I centers play a crucial role in local trauma system development, regional disaster planning, and increasing capacity.

Verification Process:

Hospitals seeking Level I designation must undergo a review by the state and the American College of Surgeons to ensure they meet the required criteria.

Lawmaker’s response:

“Minutes matter when lives are on the line,” said House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. “This partnership is a game-changer for northeast Oklahoma. It strengthens patient safety and ensures access to the highest level of trauma care closer to home. Establishing a Level I Trauma Center for adult and pediatric patients in Tulsa has been a top priority of the House Republican Caucus, and we’re proud to see this effort move forward with broad support.”

“Establishing a Level I Trauma Center in Tulsa will significantly enhance access to the highest level of emergency care for residents in eastern Oklahoma,” said Senate President Pro Temp Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle. "It ensures that critical trauma services, which are often the difference between life and death, are available close to home, reducing the need for patients to be transported to Oklahoma City. The provisions of these pieces of legislation strengthens patient care in our state while providing training for world-class physicians.”

“Establishing a Level I Trauma Center in Eastern Oklahoma is not just about today’s emergencies — it’s about building a sustainable, collaborative health system for the future,” said House Majority Leader Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa. “This partnership between OSU and Saint Francis is a model for how we can expand access, improve training, and invest wisely in public health across our state, especially when it comes to delivering high-quality trauma care for both adults and children.”

St. Francis Health System response:

“As Tulsa’s only locally owned and operated hospital system, the Saint Francis Health System has invested substantial resources over the last decade toward establishing a Level I Trauma Center serving Eastern Oklahoma where a majority of the System's trauma patients are from rural communities,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, President and CEO of Saint Francis Health System. “Saint Francis seeks to operate a Level I Trauma Center in Tulsa that will enhance life-saving care for adult and pediatric trauma patients and, through a continued partnership with Oklahoma State University, provide training for our state’s next generation of doctors.



