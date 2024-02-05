How Your Sleep Habits Can Affect Your Health

On today's edition of Start Small, health coach Dottie Small is talking to the morning team about how your sleep habits can affect the rest of your day.

By: News 9

Small says quality sleep can help with brain function, focus, energy, and better health.

She said poor sleep can cause low productivity, decreased energy, weight gain, and a snowball effect of bad habits.

Small said adults over the age of 18 need 7 to 8 hours a night.

Her tips for forming healthy habits are: