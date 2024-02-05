How Your Sleep Habits Can Affect Your Health

On today's edition of Start Small, health coach Dottie Small is talking to the morning team about how your sleep habits can affect the rest of your day.

Monday, February 5th 2024

Small says quality sleep can help with brain function, focus, energy, and better health.

She said poor sleep can cause low productivity, decreased energy, weight gain, and a snowball effect of bad habits.

Small said adults over the age of 18 need 7 to 8 hours a night.

Her tips for forming healthy habits are:

  1. Start going to bed at the same time every night.
  2. Limit scrolling
  3. Dim your lights before bed.
  4. Take some time to wind down every night.
