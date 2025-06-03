Gov. Stitt appoints retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic as interim mental health commissioner

Governor Stitt appoints retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic as interim mental health commissioner after Oklahoma lawmakers oust previous appointee.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic as the interim commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), following the legislature's late-night vote to remove the previous appointee.

>> Why Oklahoma lawmakers fired the Mental Health Commissioner

“It is no secret that the Department of Mental Health has long been in need of reform,” Gov. Stitt said in a statement Tuesday. “It is imperative that Admiral Slavonic is allowed to do the hard work needed to remove corruption and conflicts of interest without political interference. There are brighter days ahead for this department and those that rely on its services.”

Slavonic, who previously led the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs under Stitt, is being tasked with overhauling a department the governor has criticized for dysfunction and mismanagement. During his tenure at the Veterans Affairs agency, Slavonic was credited with addressing similar concerns related to financial oversight and administrative focus.

“I’m grateful that Governor Stitt is so keenly focused on rooting out corruption and ensuring that government is working first and foremost for the citizens we are tasked with serving,” Slavonic said. “The Department of Mental Health brings much needed services to many Oklahomans, and I look forward to ensuring that they have the tools needed to provide those services.”

Before entering state service, Slavonic was appointed by President Donald Trump as assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs. He also served as deputy and principal assistant to the Secretary of the Navy, and as chief operating officer and chief management officer for the Department of the Navy. Slavonic retired from the U.S. Navy after 34 years of service.

Slavonic is an alumnus of Oklahoma State University and holds a master’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma.